Sutton mum urges people to give blood after transfusion saved her life

A Sutton mum is urging people to donate blood this Christmas, after her life was saved by an emergency transfusion.

On Christmas eve 2013, Lisa Ware was left fighting for her life after the birth of her daughter Ellie.

Lisa, from Sutton, had an emergency Caesarean-section and received 36 units of blood and blood products afterwards, which saved her life.

Lisa said: “We are so grateful to all those people that donate blood that played a part in saving my life. I never thought that it would be me that would need the help of strangers – you always believe it will be someone else.”

Ellie is now a happy and healthy five-year-old, who enjoys school, dance and gymnastics.

Lisa added: “Having been given a second chance at life, I’ve made every day with my family and Ellie count.

“Ellie is thriving and doing well at school. She loves dance and gymnastics.

“As for me, after all we went through when Ellie was born, and following many complications since, I had to undergo a full hysterectomy in May last year. I’m fighting fit now, though, and am looking forward to many more happy Christmases with my family.”

It’s Ellie’s sixth birthday on Christmas eve, so to celebrate the Ware family went to Lapland UK last week. Together with mum, Lisa, and dad Cam, Ellie made toys in the toy factory, decorated gingerbread with Mrs Claus, went ice skating and met Santa and his reindeers.

Lisa added: “We’ve been fortunate to visit many places, but Lapland UK last week was by far one of our favourites. It was an amazing, magical experience from start to finish. I’d like to thank every single person who gives blood – you have helped to make all this possible.”

While the rest of us are winding down for Christmas, the NHS blood service is working flat out to make sure vial blood gets to patients in need,.

Each donation can save up to three lives.

You can call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk to book an appointment to donate.