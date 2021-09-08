Sutton man launches hunt for Notts acts as he launches record label with school friend

Glenn Bradford, of Sutton, and Miles Waite grew up together in Leicestershire and were close friends until their early 20s.

The 41-year-olds realised they had both relocated to Nottinghamshire when they met at a school reunion – and are now setting up a joint venture supporting musicians across the area.

Their new record label, String Field Theories, will open for business later this month.

School friends Miles Waite, left, and Glenn Bradford are launching a record label.

Specialising in electro and alternative music, the label already has a double A-side single, ready for release.

Glenn said: “Miles and I have always been into music and played in bands, ever since we were teenagers.

“We were good friends until well into our 20s, but lost touch for about seven years when Miles moved to Germany.”

The friends realised they had both relocated to Nottinghamshire when they attended a King Edward VII Upper School reunion in Melton Mowbray in May 2019.

Glenn said: “We both love music and the more we talked about it, the more we realised we wanted to do this.

“Miles has the technical music knowledge and I did a degree in creative writing, so combined, we have the skills to get this off the ground.

“We’re looking on sites like Soundcloud for potential acts to sign and would like to hear from bands in the area.

“We’re really keen to find the hidden gems on the Nottinghamshire music scene and get their sound out there.”

The duo also plan to combine the traditional role of a record label with professional services for musicians working in any genre.

Miles, of Bingham, said: “Whether it’s mixing, mastering, photography or just putting a biography together, we want musicians to come to us for help.

““It could be a one-off service, or perhaps they end up signing with us and having a long career.”

String Field Theories will launch on Monday, September 20, with online events and a new website at stringfieldtheories.com

The double A-side single Come Back to Reality (I’m Still Dreaming)/B One, by Miles Waite, will follow on October 1.