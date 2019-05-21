Sutton man fined over £700 after fly-tipping in Warsop

A Sutton man has been ordered to pay a total of £712 after waste was found fly-tipped in Warsop.

At Mansfield Magistrates' Court on May 10, Kola Adelokun, 47, of Upper Mill Street, Sutton, pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to comply with his business duty of care in respect of waste, an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Mansfield District Council brought the prosecution after a large deposit of fly-tipped waste was found in a field off Blakeney Lane, Warsop, onJune 12, 2018.

He was fined £375 and ordered to pay £300 in costs and a £37 surcharge.

The court was told that the waste included bags of grass cuttings, cardboard, polystyrene, a large mirror and two empty paint buckets full of pipe and waste fittings.

Within the waste council officers found a delivery note relating to an address in Forest Town.

Further enquiries revealed that Kola Adelokun had responded to an advert on Facebook and had arranged to collect the waste for a fee of £50.

Magistrates heard that after collecting the waste in his van, he lent the van loaded with waste to a friend and failed to take any steps to prevent the waste being fly-tipped.

David Evans, Head of Health and Communities at the council, said: "Anyone who carries waste as a business has a duty to ensure that waste is disposed of legally and responsibly.

"The council is committed to making this district a greener and cleaner place to encourage more people to visit, work and live here and fly-tipping is an expensive blight on our district. For this reason, we will always prosecute cases of this kind, where appropriate."