Sutton man died in guest house after taking spice, inquest hears

Ivan Jackson was found dead at the Applewood Guest House on Spring Bank Road, Chesterfield, in May.

The 29-year-old’s inquest was held at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court.

Giving evidence, Detective Constable David Ingamells, of Derbyshire Police, said investigations revealed Mr Jackson checked in to the B&B on April 21 and, like all guests, was given an electronic swipe card for his room.

Ivan Jackson's inquest was held at Chesterfield Coroner's Court, located inside the town hall.

The inquest heard Mr Jackson last used his swipe card on April 30.

After concerns were raised about Mr Jackson’s welfare, emergency services were called and his body was found in his room on May 5.

Det Con Ingamells said: “We conducted a search of his room and there was a bong at the side of his bed.”

He said there was no evidence of any third-party involvement in his death.

Matthew Kewley, assistant coroner, read out a post-mortem report which concluded Mr Jackson died ‘as a direct result of taking’ spice.

“It’s an extremely dangerous drug which can have fatal consequences,” said Mr Kewley.

“It can interfere with the heart and slows down breathing.”

Tragic

Concluding Mr Jackson’s death was drug-related, Mr Kewley described it as an ‘utterly tragic’ case.

He offered his condolences to Mr Jackson’s loved ones.

Mr Jackson’s obituary stated: “Born in Sutton, Ivan was employed as a factory operative.

“In his spare time, Ivan enjoyed fishing, cycling and listening to music. He loved to be outdoors. His favourite quote was ‘it is what it is’.”

After Mr Jackson died, tributes were paid to him on social media, with one person saying he would be ‘missed by so many’.

Spice is the most common name for synthetic cannabinoids.

As well as being potentially fatal, the drug can have severe debilitating effects, leaving users in a zombie-like state.

According to the drug charity Frank: “The risks of synthetic cannabinoids are similar to natural cannabis, but because synthetic cannabinoids are more potent, it is easy to use too much and experience the unpleasant and harmful effects.”