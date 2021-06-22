Sutton man celebrates as paranormal magazine secures deal with American bookstore

Sutton man Paul Stevenson is editor of Haunted Magazine.

Haunted Magazine has been snapped up by iconic bookseller Barnes & Noble in a move which will see quarterly editions of the publication go on sale in more than 500 stores.

The paranormal magazine, first published in 2009, is the brainchild of Paul Stevenson and he says he is ‘so excited’ it is now being recognised worldwide.

“We started off in print back in 2009, and then Andy Soar joined as designer in 2011 and we formed Dead Good Publishing Ltd in 2013,” said Paul, 52.

Andy Soar, designer at Haunted Magazine.

"We both have a real passion for the paranormal and are focused on the magazine having quality features and design.

"We are so excited to be recognised by a huge brand such as Barnes & Noble.”

Haunted Magazine provides a platform for ghost hunters and paranormal fans to write about their experiences of the supernatural, and is now available around the world in print and digital formats.

It currently sells around 2,000 copies per quarter and showcases first-time writers alongside experienced ghost hunters who write regularly for the publication.

Adam Long, director of I-Can Publisher Services Ltd which helped with the deal, said: “I am excited to announce Barnes & Noble, the bookseller with the largest number of retail outlets in the United States, have agreed to stock Haunted Magazine, from issue 30 and it will be on-sale across the USA from July 2021.

"The acceptance of Haunted Magazine is testament to the superb unique editorial content, backed up by the excellent design from start to finish.

"I have every confidence Haunted Magazine will be a great addition to Barnes & Noble extensive range, allowing the US audience to further experience this award-winning paranormal magazine.”

The deal means the magazine will be available in US bookstores and online in the UK, either in digital or print formats.

Outlets which want to stock the magazine or any paranormal fan who would like to be featured in the magazine, should email [email protected] or message its Facebook page Haunted Magazine.

