The Lammas Leisure Centre celebrated the significant milestone recently – it only opened the new soft play facility alongside the centre’s state-of-the-art TAGactive Arena, on Monday, January 3.

The play features have proved a popular addition to the centre, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Ashfield District Council.

‘Albie’ and ‘Hugo’ took the soft play visits over 10,000 and were awarded an Easter egg and a week’s free pass to the centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugo and Albie took the visitors at the Lammas Leisure Centre soft play area to over 10,000. They are pictured enjoying their Easter egg after being given them and a certificate by membership consultant Chloe Elwell

Soft play is for those aged 12 and under and features separate areas for toddlers and older children. Standing nearly eight metres high and split into four different levels it accommodates more than 130 children.

The play area and TAGactive Arena were part of a £22.5m investment in Ashfield leisure, with the arena already seeing more than 4,000 visitors.

TAGactive takes place in an obstacle course arena split into zones, with players aiming to ‘tag’ illuminated beacons with wristbands to rack up points on an electronic scoreboard.

The game is suitable for those aged eight and above, and more than 1.2m in height, with children and adults able to tackle the arena.

Visitor ‘Jacob’ was the 4,000th person to play the game, and was also awarded an Easter treat and a week’s free pass.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’re delighted these facilities have proved so popular and reaching our 10,000th soft play user and 4,000th TAG user after three months open is something to be hugely proud of.

“We want to encourage the whole community to enjoy exercise and we have activities for all ages, interests and abilities.”

Councillor Rachel Madden, cabinet member for health, leisure and wellbeing, said: “It is fantastic that residents are saying how much they are enjoying the improvements Ashfield District Council is making to our leisure centres, with such enormous user figures across them all.

"We are committed to bringing new and fun ways for our residents to get active and both have been a huge hit.