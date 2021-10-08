The popular Sutton New Cross laundry which was wiped out in a blaze in the early hours of Saturday, July 31, 2021, was saved when the Salvation Army stepped in to offer a temporary venue to help keep the community service and business going.

The small pop-up laundry, set up at the Salvation Army’s Bowne Street premises, has proved a big hit with local residents, and as consequence will now be open for longer hours.

The temporary laundry facilities, set up by business owner Kirsty Ratlcliffe, have been mainly run with the help of Haylea Williams. They will continue running the facility, until the former laundry on Lime Street can be reopened – which is hoped to be early next year.

Kirsty Ratcliffe said: “It is great news, with the huge success of the pop up launderette in the Salvation Army I'm pleased too announce we will be operating longer hours. We have been so busy. Crazily busy!

“We are now open on Monday to Friday, from 10am till 3pm, and Saturday, 10am till 1pm. Thank you, everyone, for all your support. Fingers crossed our next update will be when a settlement is finally agreed so that the building work can finally start.”

Kirsty said she husband Michael had been working hard behind the scenes in a bid to get their original launderette up and running again, as well as planning an exciting new cafe venture at the site.

"Our aim is to have the launderette open early next year, around February, the goods news that planning has been sorted for us to have a coffee and sandwich bar situated in the launderette too, hopefully set up by May.” Kirsty said

"We are getting a change of business sorted and environmental health and at Ashfield Distrct Council have been helping plan it out with us.”

The popular launderette had served the Sutton and New Cross communities for 50 years before it was destroyed.

It famously hit the headlines in 1984, when it offered free washing and ironing to striking miners, and is well known in the area for supporting community causes.