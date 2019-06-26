Sutton landlady scales mountain for charity after dropping four stones in four months

A Sutton landlady who lost four stones in weight in four months has scaled the highest mountain in England to raise money for a charity which supports Grenadier Guards and their families.

Mandy Bainbridge, landlady of Speed the Plough pub, Mansfield Road, raised £500 for The Colonel’s Fund Grenadier Guards by climbing Scafell Pike, in the Lake District, in four-and-a-half “gruelling hours”.

Mandy on the climb.

Mandy has already raised tens of thousands of pounds for various charities during 12 years at the pub.