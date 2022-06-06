Sutton hospital trust praises 'amazing team' of hard-working volunteers

Volunteers at the trust, along with staff and supporters, celebrated on Wednesday, June 1, when chief executive Paul Robinson officially launched Volunteers’ Week at 9am in the Daffodil Café at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Volunteers were also presented with a thank you gift and recognition booklet while on duty during the week, and two volunteers were presented with their Long Service Awards.

Tracey Brassington, community involvement manager, said: “We are truly blessed with an amazing team of people who, working together, offer invaluable support to enhance the care of our local community in our hospitals.

King's Mill Hospital

“It is an honour for the community involvement team to work alongside our volunteers. I would like all of our volunteers to know how thankful we are for their time, and what a huge difference they make to the day-to-day running of the trust.”

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust currently has a total of 429 volunteers providing much-needed support to help keep our hospitals running, with 223 volunteers at King’s Mill Hospital and 206 working at Newark Hospital.

An average of 874 hours are worked by our dedicated volunteers each week, which equates to 45,448 hours per year – this is the equivalent of 21 full-time positions.