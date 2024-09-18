Sutton Halifax bank branch to permanently close January 2025
Lloyds Banking Group, including Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland, will close at least 292 bank branches in 2024 and 2025, as confirmed by the Group.
Sutton's Halifax at 32 Low Street is one of the branches affected and will permanently close on January 16, 2025.
In the document titled 'Branch closure review', a statement explaining the reason for the bank closure reads: “When we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch.
“Most customers are now using our Mobile Banking app, Online Banking or calling us instead.
“This means they are using branches, including our Sutton-in-Ashfield branch much less.
“Because of this, we'll be closing our Sutton-in-Ashfield branch.”
In the review, it was found that the branch had an average monthly usage of just over 700 customers who conducted transactions at the counter or Immediate Deposit Machine (IDM) for four out of the six months ending April 2024.
The age group with the highest percentage of customers using the bank was 35-54, accounting for 29 percent.
Only two percent of customers visiting the branch were under 18.
To read the review in all its entirety, visit: www.halifax.co.uk/assets/pdf/branch-reviews/halifax-sutton-in-ashfield-branch-part-1.pdf
Other ways customers can access Halifax banking include online banking, telephone banking, a mobile banking app, or visiting a nearby branch.
The nearest alternative Halifax branches to Sutton are in Mansfield on Stockwellgate and in Chesterfield on Knifesmithgate.
