Sutton gym owner is launching free training programme to help people get fitter and healthier

Ady James owns Ady’s Gym on Outram Street, Sutton, and has been a personal trainer for nine years.

During this time he has created a full content fitness app, Ady James Fit365 Academy, and he now wants to offer people the chance to get in shape with a free four week fat loss training programme.

Ady said: “I did this a couple of years ago just after the lockdown to help those drop the weight and to encourage more of a healthier life style and we got a massive 54 stone drop from more than 400 people, so I am hoping this new group will smash it.

"Users are given a full accountability set up for checking in and then also have a huge range of more than 100 healthy delicious recipes to choose from throughout the plan, keeping them to their deficit goals, and finally, a very detailed training program they can follow in the gym or pre recorded exercise videos they can do at home.

“I believe that small changes lead to big improvements, so you won’t be overwhelmed with restricted eating or impossible workouts from the minute you sign up.

"Together, everyone helps and supports each other like a health, wellness and fitness community, making everyone feel welcome no matter who you are or what level your at.”