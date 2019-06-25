Sutton GP nominated for prestigious national award

A doctor from Willowbrook surgery has been nominated for an award, for going 'go above and beyond the call of duty'.

Dr Carter Singh, GP Partner at Willowbrook Medical Practice, has been nominated for a NHS Parliamentary National Award in the category; ‘Excellence in Primary Care'.

Dr Carter Singh

Dr Singh was nominated for providing a specialist service for each one of his learning disability patients, devoting his time for their unconditional support.

He has invested his own life savings into co-founding an organisation which provides home care for the most vulnerable and challenging people in his local area.

He has been nominated in the Excellence in Primary Care category by Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero.

Dr Singh will attend the national awards ceremony on July 10 at the House of Commons, with a special performance from the NHS Choir.

Dr Singh said: "I am honoured to be shortlisted for this award.

"I believe General Practice is the best career but challenging and demanding in equal measure.

"So being nominated for a prestigious award such as this is humbling and a genuine acknowledgement of appreciation of the time, effort and dedication all hardworking full-time GPs contribute on a daily basis up and down the country to their patients and the NHS."



Dr Mohammed Islam, practice manger, Willowbrook Medical Practice said: "We are extremely proud to hear the news of Dr Singh being shortlisted for the NHS Parliamentary national awards.

"He is one the brilliant, outstanding and admirable GP Partners at the Willowbrook Medical Practice who gets on exceptionally well with the patients and staff at this practice.

"We hope and pray that he gets the award which will make him drive even further ”.