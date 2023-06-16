News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Sutton flower shop employee celebrates 35 colourful years of serving community

A well-loved Sutton florist has reflected on “happy times” as she celebrates 35 years in the business.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST

Allison Radford, aged 51, began working at Flowers by Lesley while completing her studies at Sutton’s Quarrydale Comprehensive School – now Quarrydale Academy – back in 1988.

The shop, in Jubilee Buildings, Outram Street, was owned by her sister Lesley, who gave her a Saturday job.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After I finished school I did my qualifications and started working there full-time,” Allison said.

Sutton florist - Allison Radford celebrates 35 years at Flowers By Lesley. Seen Katie Hemstock, Lesley Armson, Allison Radford, Michelle Dyson, Laura Robinson and Laura Bacon.Sutton florist - Allison Radford celebrates 35 years at Flowers By Lesley. Seen Katie Hemstock, Lesley Armson, Allison Radford, Michelle Dyson, Laura Robinson and Laura Bacon.
Sutton florist - Allison Radford celebrates 35 years at Flowers By Lesley. Seen Katie Hemstock, Lesley Armson, Allison Radford, Michelle Dyson, Laura Robinson and Laura Bacon.
Most Popular

“Now, 35 years later and I’ve never looked back – it’s amazing. I don’t know where the time has gone, it’s absolutely flown.”

Allison, of Teversal, said the shop got busier over the decades as it established its reputation.

People love coming to flower shops because they like that personal touch,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s rewarding what we do. I especially love making deliveries because I enjoy seeing people’s faces light up when they answer the door to a big bunch of flowers.”

Allison reflected on the shop’s “ups and downs” over the years, but said her working life has been “full of happy times”.

“It can be tough sometimes when the winter months come and it’s cold,” she said.

“And it is hard work, with long hours when it’s busy. But we all cheer each other on and it’s really just a very happy shop to be honest.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 1994, Allison won the Chad’s customer service award and was gifted the opportunity to work in a florist in Mansfield, Ohio.

She remembered: “It was a competition where the public voted for the best businesses and then the winner got to go to Mansfield’s twin town in America.

“It was lovely experience and such a good opportunity.”

Allison said it was impossible to choose a favourite flower

“I think lillies are gorgeous but there are so many amazing ones,” she said.

“All the summer flowers are stunning like the stocks and the peonies. But every season has beautiful flowers. I really don’t think I could pick a favourite.”

Read More
Nine of the best beaches within easy reach of Mansfield
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Allison’s colleagues surprised her with a special celebration to recognise her achievement.

She said: “It was a lovely surprise, I was honoured.”

Related topics:SuttonMansfield