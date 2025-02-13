Sutton fatal flat fire deemed as accidental in inquest

The cause of a fatal fire on Aspley Court, in Sutton, was determined at an inquest earlier this week.

The inquest, which took place at Nottingham’s Coroner’s Court, heard how Mr John Burke died following a fire in his flat.

Firefighters from Ashfield and Mansfield Fire Station attended the incident on February 19 2024 following a call at 19:11.

Unfortunately, Mr Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.

The assistant coroner for Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire, Ms Gingell, concluded that the most probable cause of the fire was accidental.

Ms Gingell said: “I would like to start by offering my personal and sincere condolences to Mr Burke’s family – I am extremely sorry for their loss.

“Mr Burke was a 72-year-old gentleman at the time he died and was bed bound due to ill health.

“At shortly after 7pm on the February 19 2024, whilst using a lighter to light a hand rolled cigarette in bed, Mr Burke dropped the lighter and this ignited his bedding.

“Mr Burke sadly died from an acute cardiac event which was contributed to by inhalation of carbon monoxide from an accidental fire, and other underlying long-term health conditions.”

Fire investigator and station manager Tom Clark, said: “We always recommend that smoking outside is safer, however recognise this is not always possible to achieve.

“It is vitally important to recognise that smoking indoors and in particular whilst in bed always carries an enhanced risk of injury.

“Whilst flame retardant bedding is available, I would urge that you consider where you smoke, and in particular your loved ones, especially if they are elderly or vulnerable.

“On behalf of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Mr Burke’s family and friends.

“I would like to ask that people use this tragic accident and turn it into something positive by taking the opportunity to ensure they all have working smoke alarms, and they are tested regularly.

“If you think you, or someone you know, would benefit from a Safe and Well Visit, then you can complete a referral online via Safelincs.”