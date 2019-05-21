Sutton family tackles sponsored walk for dog meat trade charity

An Ashfield mum and her five-year-old twins took on a sponsored walk around King's Mill reservoir in aid of a shelter that saves pups from the dog meat trade.

Shae-Louise Clarke, aged 40, and her five year old twins Pennie-louise and Ellie-Marie , took on a 5km sponsored walk for ‘The sound of animals’ charity.

The charity, which Shae says is close to her heart, has a shelter in Cambodia for dogs rescued from the dog meat trade.

Shae said: “We ended up walking 6.67km, so the twins were really tired but they didn’t moan once, I was so proud of them.

"The Sound Of Animals are a charity which hold a special place in my heart. They work around the clock to save dogs, give them medical care and rehabilitation, before moving them on into their forever homes around the world.

"Some of these animals are almost dead when the charity takes them in. I have seen recoveries that are simply unbelievable.

"I feel incredibly proud to be able to involve my little family in some fund raising.

"Funds raised will be used to give medical care and support to survivors rescued from the dog meat trade."

To donate or find out more, visit: .justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shaelouise-thesoundofanimalsfr