Sutton family's fundraising drive to get disabled son his own room

A Sutton family have launched a campaign to raise funds for their disabled son to have his own room.

Tommy Hibbert has spent the last two years sleeping in the living room of his family home due to the large amount of medical equipment he needs.

Tommy, aged two-and-a-half, with his eight-year-old sister Kadie.

However, as he grows, his family are running out of space.

Now Tracy Hibbert, aged 38, and her 41-year-old husband Jason, Tommy’s parents and full-time carers, have launched Tommy Needs Space, a GoFundMe campaign which aims to raise £10,000 to create more room in their home.

Tracy said their mid-terrace council property on Hibbert Crescent could not easily be adapted, leading to the fundraising drive toward an attic conversion.

She said: “Alternatively, we could build a conservatory on the back, so we have a bit more room.”

Tommys bedroom - currently also the living room and play room.

Tommy, who was born via an emergency Caesarean section after a difficult labour, has breathing difficulties due to small airways and a form of dwarfism.

His medical equipment includes ventilators and a humidifier, while he has started to stand up recently, so needs a walker as well.

Tracy said: “He has two five-kilogram venitilators that have to be with him at all times, in case one stops working,

“The problem is finding room for everything.

“Tommy's medical supplies have taken up the entire space in the pantry and overflow into my kitchen area.

“Our bathroom is upstairs which is difficult to access with Tommy and his equipment - we haven't got the space for Tommy to have a specialist bath downstairs, so he currently bathes in a plastic toy box.

“Tommy has also recently started standing and wanting to walk around.

"However, for Tommy to be safe he has to use a walker which we haven't got the floor space for him to be able to get around fully.”

However, dad Jason said, despite Tommy’s medical challenges, he was a normal, happy child.

He said: “He’s a very cheeky and happy little boy. He likes trying to sing along to songs. He’s just a very cheeky two-year-old.”

To support Tommy, who has three older brothers and sisters – Luke, aged 17, 14-year-old Shanli and Kadie, eight – see bit.ly/2Mji72U