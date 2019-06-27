Sutton family's appeal to give son his freedom back after he beat rare cancer twice

A Sutton family is trying to raise £2,000 to buy an electric wheelchair for their 18-year-old son who beat cancers twice.

James Morley, of Tudor Street, Sutton, has been left struggling to walk after going through intensive chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant in 2018.

Optometrist Sunny Boyal uses a Ophthalmscope to see into James Morley's eye in 2014, looking on is James mother Pam.

And, his parents, who said they are "struggling to push him around" are appealing for help after spending several years in hospital left them without jobs.

James was first diagnosed with philadephia positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia in April 2012, after his optician spotted a large haemorrhage and bleed on his left eye.

After becoming the first child in the UK to trial a new course of treatment he went into remission, only to then be diagnosed with the rare cancer again five-years-later in 2017.

James said he didn't think he was going to "make it through" the treatment the second time around.

However, now in remission again, his family is trying to "enjoy" family days out by raising funds for an electric chair.

His mum Pamela Morley, 51, said after all the years of treatment James "doesn't have strength" and gets around in a wheelchair pushed by one of the family members.

She said: "It is getting too much, he is a big lad, we struggle pushing him. One our last family day out to Alton Towers I had an asthma attack on the way back to the car and he was upset that me and his dad Martyn were getting tired pushing him.

"With an electric wheelchair he can be in control of where he is going. At the moment he has no freedom someone has to take him.

"He has missed out on a lot of life being in hospital."

James, who attends The Beech Academy in Mansfield, said being out of remission for the second time was "brilliant" and is now is physiotherapy to help him recover.

Speaking about what an electric wheelchair would mean to him he said: "It would be brilliant, it is so hard work getting me around anywhere and getting this chair would be helpful for my life."

The wheelchair which would need to be able to fold to go into their car will set them back £2,000.

Which Pamela said has left the family asking for the public's help after years of hospital visits left her and her husband unemployed and with their heads "just above water".

To donate towards James's wheelchair visit https://www.gofundme.com/team-morley

