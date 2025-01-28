Sutton family-owned business set to close after more than 100 years in town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-owned business in Sutton, established in 1912, is closing down after more than a century of trading in town.

Clement Taylor is a quality menswear and ladieswear outfitter, established in 1912.

From classical menswear and ladieswear to gifts and accessories, the business prides itself on its diverse and personally tailored stock.

With “heavy hearts”, the current owners of the 6 Brook Street business announced their plans to close, expressing gratitude to their loyal customers for their continued support.

Clement Taylor first opened in 1912.

According to reports, the story of Clement Taylor dates back to 1869 when Clem's father, William, had a block of shops built on the site of an old Wesleyan chapel at 6 and 8 Low Street, Sutton.

This building is now occupied by The Carpet Shop, Sutton News, and Norma Jane.

Number 6 Low Street was a double-fronted shop, with the first two floors used for sales and the third floor serving as a workroom.

At that time, the shop now known as The Carpet Shop was solely for the sale of hats and caps, while the Taylor family lived on the top two floors.

The family-run business is located at 6 Brook Street, Sutton.

In 1908, William Taylor sold his business to a Mr Mason.

Since Clem was too young to own a business at that time, it is said he went to work in a large department store in Manchester to learn his trade.

He then returned four years later, in 1912, and opened his own business at 8 Low Street as a boys' wear and gentleman's outfitter.

Just two years later, during the First World War, he joined the army and served in India on the Northwest Frontier, leaving his shop to be run by his wife and father. In 1936, a young man named Frank Corson started working at the shop.

Except for six years of army service during the Second World War, he continued to work for Clem until February 1963, when Clem retired and Frank acquired the business.

At that time, Clem's nephew, Geoffrey Ceney, began working as Frank's assistant.

In March 1973, Frank Corson passed away suddenly at the age of 54, and the business was handed over to Geoffrey.

Clem had died 18 months earlier, in August 1971, but the shop property was still held by the Taylor family.

At that time, Sutton town centre was undergoing significant redevelopment, and Geoffrey explained how the business was under the threat of compulsory purchase, therefore the property was sold to the then-owners of Sutton Precinct, RANK City Wall.

The property was then sold to a new owner, Sol Construction of Nottingham, who indicated that they wanted vacant possession of the property for refurbishment.

This was a challenging time for the business.

A search for new premises began, as Geoffrey explained how thanks to the kindness and support of Harry and Brenda Sansom of Flint and Sansom's furniture shop, Clement Taylor's transferred the men's wear side of the business to its present location on Brook Street in February 1981, followed a year later by the boys' and school wear side.

If you pass the former shop on Low Street, look up between the second and third floors, and you will see some plain tiles in the brickwork where it used to read, before refurbishment – ‘Sutton's Clothing Hall’.

In April 2003, Geoff Ceney retired, and the ‘Clement Taylor’ business is now owned and efficiently run by his son Steven and his family.

The information provided about the history of the business is courtesy of Geoff Ceney, to the best of his knowledge, based on his involvement prior to retirement.

The business will continue to operate for a few months to clear stock, offering discounts on most items, but will close in the spring.

For more details, see: www.facebook.com/clementtaylor1912.