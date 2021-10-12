Sutton extreme sports academy in the running for £100K cash boost from developer

Persimmon Homes Nottingham has shortlisted the good causes to represent the region in its Building Futures scheme, which will give away £1 million this year to projects that benefit under-18s.

The groups have been selected from three categories targeting grassroots sports groups, health organisations and arts & education projects.

Asylum Academy for Extreme Sports has been selected to represent sport.

Sophie Cherry from Persimmon Homes Nottingham presents £1,000 of Building Futures funding to Asylum Academy for Extreme Sports owner Jack Plowman and some of the club’s members.

A Calverton school and a Nottingham-basedcharity will also represent the county.

A public online vote of all 96 finalists, running from October to November, will determine the national winners who will be crowned at an event later this year.

Neil Follows, managing director of Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “Building Futures is all about inspiring the younger generation in our local communities and giving the groups they’re associated with as much support as possible.

“This year has been another great success and the response we get from such worthy causes never fails to amaze me. We’re extremely proud to have given away over £128,000 already but that’s just the start.

"“We have three outstanding finalists representing the Nottingham region and we’d like to take this opportunity to wish them all the very best of luck. It would be great to see one of them win the top prize so I would urge people to get voting when it opens next week.”

Earlier this year, the academy, which moved to Sutton from Huthwaite in December 2019, was awarded £1,000 by Permisson to help fund new equipment.