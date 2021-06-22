Sutton entrepreneur promotes young talent with children's business fair

Scott Marsh is hosting the ‘Make or Bake’ event to give enterprising youngsters from across the area an opportunity to promote their talents.

The business fair will allow creative children aged seven to 17 to book a stall to sell their homemade products to customers.

He told Chad how he decided to host the fair at Teversal Community Hub after his eight-year-old daughter, Priya, began making hair bows and selling them online as Bows Made by Priya.

Sutton businessman Scott Marsh and daughter Priya, who wanted to follow in his footsteps by launching her own business.

And after searching for a safe, appropriate space for her to sell her products, he spotted a similar event in southern England and decided to organise his own fair.

“Priya wanted to be just like her mum and dad with having her own business, so decided to make hair bows and sell them to friends and family,” said Scott, 39.

"We looked for any kind of craft fair which would be suitable for her to stand, and couldn’t find anything north of London like it.

"I put the feelers out and got some interest from other parents in the area, so we decided to go ahead.

"Quite a few children have spent the last 18 months getting creative whilst stuck at home and we have already seen some fantastic ideas from the stallholders already booked.

"It will be an annual event initially, but will allow children to showcase their creations and sell them to the public in a safe environment.

"If it goes well, then we hope to make it a quarterly thing.”

Scott, who grew up in Sutton, is a successful businessman in his own right and co-owns award-winning home care business Your Home Care.

He also bought Teversal Community Hub during lockdown to save it from developers and, after renovating the centre, it will now be used for events, meetings and business fairs.

The business fair takes place on Saturday July 24, from 10am until 3pm, at the hub on Fackley Road.

Any young entrepreneurs who would like to apply for a stall should check out the event page on Facebook or contact Teversal Community Hub.

