Sutton concrete production equipment supplier installs £100,000 worth of solar panels

Tom Bullock, general manager at ConSpare, said: “We pride ourselves on continuously improving the business, particularly when it comes to our sustainability goals.

"It was a fantastic moment to see the installation of our new solar array, which is already making a huge dent in our Scope 1 and 2 emissions.”

This investment follows on from the business’ relocation last year to a newly designed, thermally efficient building at Castlewood Business Park, which is predicted to lower the total annual energy consumption by 70 per cent compared to the previous office.

ConSpare in Sutton has installed £100,000 worth of solar panels

ConSpare’s new Castlewood facility also features timed LED lighting, EV charging points, and extensive planting, with 30 new trees and 200m of hedgerow around the office.

Tom said: “Our solar array only adds to our capabilities as a sustainable business and ultimately, brings us one step closer to our goal of becoming as sustainable as possible.

"All of the improvements made recently to our office operations work harmoniously together to accelerate our journey to carbon neutrality.”

James Bullock, managing director at ConSpare, said: “We know that by making sustainable swaps where possible and modernising our processes, we can make a difference.

"This includes, for example, our transition to paperless operations, which is saving us 32,000 sheets of paper per year.

