Sutton charity boot camp raises £500 for King's Mill hospital children's ward

Ady James, from Ady’s Gym, said: “A couple of weeks ago, myself and Craig Boyes ran a charity boot camp on Sutton Lawn. “This was to raise money for ward 25 at King’s Mill – which is a children’s ward.“It is very important to me as when my son was ill and admitted there, the ward were so caring with him.“Through my gym, I asked my members and followers to just donate £2 per person if they were attending the session.“The community is so amazing, that residents donated even if they could not attend. “The sessions consisted of three lots of 30-minute, hard-hitting boot camps – we had more than 30 people attend.“We managed to reach our £500 target and handed over the monies raised.“We know that it will be used well.”