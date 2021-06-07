Sutton carer takes on 15,000ft charity skydive for hospice in memory of 'brave' patient

Aana Jones, a complex adult and paediatric care assistant, will take on the UK’s highest tandem skydive at Hibaldstow Airfield in Lincolnshire on July 11 to fundraise for the Ashgate Hospicecare in Chesterfield which specialises in end-of-life care.

The 35-year-old professional carer will brave the breath-taking charity challenge in honour of Mark Coley, who she cared for after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018.

Aana witnessed the difference Ashgate made caring for Mark and decided to take on the challenge to raise money in his memory.

Sutton carer Aana will plunge 15,000ft in aid of Ashgate Hospicecare this summer.

Mark, who the carer describes as ‘leaving a lasting impression’, was transferred to the hospice where he received care at the end of his life.

He died just two years after his diagnosis, aged 61.

Aana said: “I cared for Mark before he died. I’ll always remember him as being very kind, caring, having a fantastic sense of humour and just being a true gentleman.

“In his memory, and after the warm and loving support he received at Ashgate, I wanted to do something to help Ashgate raise vital funds towards the care it provides.

Aana cared for Mark for the last six months of his life before he was transferred to the hospice.

“I’ll always remember the staff at Ashgate being incredibly warm and kind and the skydive is my chance to give something back.”

She is inviting fellow thrill-seekers to join her on next month’s daredevil challenge and sign up before registration closes on Friday (June 11).

“Since March I’ve been running or walking five miles a day for 100 days wearing the hospice T-shirt, running vest, green tutu and green leg warmers...in all weather conditions; before and after my night shifts,” said Aana.

Aana is running or walking five miles a day for 100 days for Ashgate.

“And in July, I’ve decided to brave a skydive at Hibaldstow Airfield too – it will be a scary experience but hopefully I’ll be able to make Mark proud.”

Aana has already raised more than £500, surpassing her initial target of £350.

Anyone who takes on the skydive will receive a T-shirt, support and guidance from the Ashgate and Hibaldstow skydiving teams, along with a fundraising pack.

Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of £350 in sponsorship.

To support Aana, folk can make a donation via her Just Giving page.