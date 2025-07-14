Sutton care home chef crowned best in country in national competition

A chef at a Sutton care home has won Anchor’s chef of the year competition following a final at The School of Artisan Food in Welbeck.

Shaun West, a chef manager at Kingfisher Court Care Home on Kingfisher Way, went up against chefs from across the care home portfolio of care home provider Anchor.

Entrants in the competition submitted a three-course recipe – starter, main course, and dessert.

The judges looked at the nutritional value of the meals, the presentation, the taste, sustainability including how much food waste was produced, and how residents had been involved in choosing the menu.

Shaun West has been crowned Anchor Care Homes chef of the year. Photo: Submitted

The four finalists then came together to produce their recipes in a cook-off at The School of Artisan Food.

Among the judges was the 2024 winner Lewis Cutler, representing West Hall care home in Surrey.

In the end though, there could only be one winner and Shaun was crowned at the official ceremony later that day.

For his menu, Shaun served pan-fried mushrooms with madeira garlic cream on homemade toasted bread, pan-fried chicken breast with a red wine bacon and mushroom sauce, garlic and thyme roasted baby potatoes, sauteed green beans and roasted carrots, and white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake with raspberry coulis, white choc and raspberry shard and burnt white choc crumb.

Shaun was delighted to win, saying: “Winning chef of the year means a lot to me.

"Lots of hard work and thought went into my menu and it’s been both a high pressure and enjoyable experience being involved in the competition.

"I’m very proud of challenging myself and pushing myself outside of my comfort zone.”

Cath Holmes, Anchor’s director of care quality, who was one of the judges at the final, added: “Congratulations to Shaun, this year’s competition was of the highest standard, all four finalists excelled and they should be rightly very proud.

"Chef of the Year for me is one of the most important moments in the year that showcases not only the quality of our chefs and their passion for preparing wonderful meals for our residents to enjoy, but also the absolute talent we have across Anchor as a whole.”