Sutton boy pledges to raise money to help his brother with autism go to America for stem cell therapy

Max, five, from Sutton, was diagnosed as autistic when he was three-years-old. He is non verbal, but makes repetitive noises such as screeching and screaming sounds to communicate.

His brother, Noah, eight, who also has autism, has pledged to read a different book each evening in the hope of raising funds.

Rebecca Brett, 38, Max and Noah’s mum, said: “Max runs non stop, climbs, bounces and makes repetitive noises.

Noah, eight, is raising money for his brother Max, five.

"He struggles to fall asleep and frequently wakes at midnight or 1am and will stay awake all night.

"Max eats a very limited diet and consequently suffers with severe constipation. As a result he has been hospitalised several times and needed medical interventions.

"He really struggles to make eye contact and now often removes his cochlear implants leaving him with no access to sound.

"We just want people to see him for the wonderful little boy he is and give him a chance.

Max, five, has autism and needs stem cell therapy

"With your help and support we can provide Max with an opportunity to move forward with stem cell therapy which has proven to assist and reduce the severe impact autism has on his life and give him a chance to regain some of the basic qualities of life that he deserves.

"Noah reads a different book each evening and he tries to dress up or add silly voices or get involved with me reading a story and we share the stories on my Facebook site with his charity fundraising page, in the hope of raising funds.

"Noah is raising money to go to America for stem cell therapy for Max. We have had one treatment so far in Vienna, and seen some really promising changes to Max and it has raised our hopes that we can help Max push back his autism and regain more control of his own life.”