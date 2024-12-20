Sutton boy funds and packs food bags at Mansfield street kitchen for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A caring 14-year-old boy from Sutton has organised and packed food bags for Christmas at a street kitchen, positively impacting his community by helping others.

Charlie Hodge, a student at Sutton Community Academy, has been a dedicated volunteer at Bee Humble, a non-profit street kitchen in Mansfield that is part of the Mansfield Council's homeless network, for three years.

Bee Humble supports the community by providing hot meals, takeaway options, and a variety of hot and cold drinks for homeless and vulnerable individuals.

This service is offered every Sunday at 1pm at Bethel Methodist Church, located on Nottingham Road.

Charlie not only volunteers in the kitchen, but he also plays a significant role in fundraising.

This year, he raised funds to assemble food packs for people in need during Christmas.

When asked about the financing for these packs, he explained that most of the funding came from donations made by his family, along with his own efforts to organise the bags in time for Christmas.

Charlie started volunteering at Bee Humble in 2021 after observing the challenges faced by many people in his community.

Feeling compelled to help and with the support of his parents, he sought out the organisation.

Initially, he made a generous donation of £100 to support the service, which went towards food costs.

Wanting to contribute even more, Charlie decided to volunteer and has been volunteering for Bee Humble every Sunday since.

He said: “I want to continue volunteering next year and beyond. I definitely see that as something I will do in the future.

“Helping people will make you feel good and boosts morale. It is a great way to support other people.”

Volunteers at Bee Humble expressed their gratitude to Charlie for his “excellent” work and praised his generous contributions.

Volunteer Lesley Cobley said that Charlie is a kind and dedicated volunteer who cares deeply for the community.

If readers wish to make a donation to Bee Humble, the group welcomes donations of food and toiletries.

Bee Humble will remain open and operational throughout the Christmas period.

For more information about street outreach services in the area, visit: www.mansfieldstreetsupport.co.uk/ThereIsHelpOutThere.html.