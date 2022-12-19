From left, construction director Jim Hardie, Kinver's Katie Mills, regeneration manager Paul Crawford and Coun Matthew Relf.

The former Yorkshire Bank, on Low Street, Sutton, is being renovated to create two commercial units on the ground floor and two apartments on the first floor.

It is the first of Ashfield Council’s projects as part of the £6.27 million Future High Streets Fund to near completion, with work expected to be finished in spring.

The building has solar panels on the roof, while the apartments will also benefit from air source heat pumps.

The council said the energy efficiency measures mean tenants will enjoy lower energy bills and warmer homes.

Coun Matthew Relf, council member for regeneration and corporate transformation, said “The refurbishment of the former bank will bring vibrancy back into the run-down part of Sutton, while creating good quality homes in the town centre.

