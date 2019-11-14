Sutton baker makes super-realistic dog cakes - and business is booming

A talented baker from Sutton has stunned people with her super-realistic creations of cakes that look like dogs.

Michelle Reed, 52, started off baking her chocolate-covered dog cakes at home around four months ago, and they proved to be so popular she has now moved the business into a kitchen shared with her chocolatier friend Catherine Morris.

Michelle's chocolate-covered dog cakes

“I had the idea about six months ago, and started baking the dog cakes in Catherine’s kitchen for family and friends,” said Michelle.

“We do work together, so there was no point having separate work areas, and we decided to expand into our unit.

"Catherine makes amazing chocolates, they are really great products. We're two separate businesses but we do work together."

Michelle and Catherine are now based in Millenium business park in Mansfield, where Catherine's company, Free Spirit Luxury Bespoke Chocolate produces bespoke truffles, Belgian chocolate and diabetic chocolate

Catherine Morris of Free Spirit Chocolates with her selection of bespoke truffles and diabetic chocolate (Left) and Michelle Reed of The Muffin Top Baking Company with her unique shaped cakes

Michelle’s intricate creations involve three layers of the finest Belgian chocolate, supplied by Catherine, with home-made cake and lashings of buttercream.

The talented baker then details the designs using an edible airbrush spray.

The cakes can take four to five hours to finish, depending on the intricacy of her design.

With her cakes looking this flawless, you may be surprised to know that Michelle is entirely self-taught - and she now gets orders from all over the world.

Michelle's creation take hours to make

She has even created a 12 inch tall polar bear, just in time for the festive season.

“People bring me pictures of their pets to recreate,” she added.

“I have a few basic moulds that I can adapt to make different breeds, and I’ve even had requests for ferrets and dragons!

"I have made jack russells, shih tzus, cockapoos, boxers - all kinds of breeds.

"I add breeds to my moulds as I go along, so I can make as many as possible."

Business is booming, and Michelle is looking forward to a hectic Christmas - “I’m booked up through December, as I’m now supplying a few cafes around Ashfield and Mansfield.

“Crumbs in Kirkby have my cakes on display, and customers can order from there.”

To see Michelle's work, visit: facebook.com/TheMuffinTopBakingCompany/

To see Catherine's chocolate creations,, visit: Free Spirit Luxury Bespoke Chocolate