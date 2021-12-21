Sutton baby as Elf on the Shelf - possibly the cutest thing you will see this Christmas

Reign Butler’s parents came up with the idea to create their own version of Elf on the Shelf as people’s ideas began filling their social media feeds on the lead up to December 1.

Mum Chelsea came up with the initial idea of 24 scenarios so Dad Ian purchased an elf costume alongside a traditional elf, to let three-month-old Reign get involved for her first Christmas and give a cute twist on the tradition which has soared in popularity in recent years.

Ian, landlord of the Hop In at Pinxton and part-time photographer, is no stranger to social media success, after his efforts to entertain his regulars went viral during lockdown in April last year, and he decided to cheer up his friends and family, as well as letting people see Reign’s progress throughout the month.

The three-month-old seems perfectly at ease in front of the camera.

35-year-old Ian explained his idea: “It was just an idea myself and Chelsea had when we saw it online.

"We started it, and everyone seemed to love it, so we are carrying it on right up until Christmas Eve.

"It will be great to show Reign all of the pictures when she’s older.”

Elf on the Shelf has surged in popularity in recent years, and originated with a children's book in 2005.

Bubbles the elf, AKA Reign Butler

It is based around a book about Santa Claus’ ‘scout elves’ appearing on December 1 to check whether children are behaving, watching what happens throughout the day and reporting back to Santa each night.

The elves usually return from the North Pole and hide or play tricks on the children ready for them to find the next morning.

Parents now face the pressure of coming up with new and inventive ideas every evening to help keep the magic alive.

Reign’s exploits so far this month include a boozy party at her Dad’s pub, attempting to melt Frosty the snowman with a hairdryer, drawing on her Dad’s face while he was sleeping, as well as fishing using the traditional elf as bait.

