Sutton artisan market cancelled due to Storm Amy threat

Ashfield Council has announced that the artisan market in Portland Square in Sutton tomorrow (Saturday) has been cancelled.

This is due to strong winds forecast to hit the area from Storm Amy this weekend, with winds of up to 50mph expected.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

On it’s Facebook page, the council said: “The artisan market scheduled for Saturday, October 4 is cancelled.

“The next artisan market will take place on Saturday, October 18.”