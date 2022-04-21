Sutton apprentice Lauren urges young people to think about career in home care

Lauren Rawson is 17 years old and has embarked on a level three apprenticeship with Respectful Care Nottingham South, which covers areas such as Beeston, Bingham, West Bridgford and Clifton.

Lauren previously attended Quarrydale School in Sutton, and included a health and social care GCSE as one of her subjects.

Known as a caring person with a particular interest in mental health and wellbeing, Lauren finished school and began an apprenticeship in business admin.

Lauren Rawson (left) with recruitment manager Kierra Ashby.

She saw an opportunity to use her skills in a role that looked at clients’ needs and those of the carers themselves.

She said: “I knew a little bit from studying for my GCSE, and I like the business and HR side of things as it goes deeper into health and social care and what can be improved. So, it seemed natural to go into it as a career.

“I have found it to be an encouraging atmosphere, where colleagues have fun but are professional, and want to do their best for people, whether that’s other staff or clients.”

Although Lauren’s apprenticeship focuses on the business side of the company, she has received home care training and has also been out on client visits to gain an understanding of frontline care roles.

She added: “Care can be challenging but in the best of ways.

“It also makes you look at yourself and your own well-being. How can people care without being cared for themselves?

“In my experience, Respectful Care 100 per cent cares for its staff, and that’s how it can also provide quality care to clients.”

Hayley Clayton, staff team leader at Respectful Care Nottingham South, said: “Lauren has proved that she has all the right attributes that a home care company needs from a member of the team.

“She is compassionate and polite, respectful, knowledgeable, and professional.

“Young people have a lot to offer the care sector, as many of our clients love talking to young people and getting a different perspective on things – as well as reminding them of what they were like when they were young.”