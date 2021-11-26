Sutton and Mansfield to stage domestic abuse survivors events as part of White Ribbon Day activism

The council is holding information sessions across the district to highlight the support that can be offered to survivors of domestic abuse.

The events will be supported by Nottinghamshire Police and Mansfield-based Nottingham Independent Domestic Abuse Services.

Events will take place at Tin Hat, Matthew Holland Complex, Selston, on December 1, at Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton, on December 3 and at West Nottinghamshire College’s Derby Road campus in Mansfield on December 8 – all from 10am-2pm.

Ashfield councillors, together with police and fire service members, show their support for White Ribbon Day

Ada Lovelace House in Kirkby is also being bathed in white light throughout the events period.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council cabinet member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “We are proud to be White Ribbon-accredited and to be able to fully support the campaign this year.

“The campaign is particularly poignant this year, following the wide coverage of the murder of Sarah Everard.

“As part of our commitment to ending domestic abuse in Ashfield, the council recently secured more than £80,000 funding for domestic abuse educational programmes and prevention programmes.

"We will be working with the domestic abuse charity Equation to challenge attitudes and educate young people so they do not grow into abusive adults, and to empower them to recognise healthy relationships.”

This funding is on top of the £40,000 funding for the Sanctuary Scheme which allows survivors of domestic abuse to remain in their home without fear of the perpetrator

returning.

Coun Smith said: “We know domestic abuse can happen to anyone, regardless of sex, so please come and talk to us if you are worried about someone you know, or if you are being abused.

"Help and support is always available, we have a dedicated domestic abuse officer who is here to listen and provide any assistance that you need.”

In an emergency always call the police on 999 or 101 if a non-emergency.

Support and advice is available to anyone, no matter your situation from the following groups:

For women: JUNO Women’s Aid 0808 8000340

For men: Equation 0115 9605556

If you are being abusive or hurting your partner, call Respect on 0808 802 4040.