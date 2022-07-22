Everyone Active, which runs all the district’s leisure centres, including Festival Hall in Kirkby, in partnership with Ashfield Council, is taking part in the new initiative to reduce the barriers between children and young people participating in sport and physical activity.

The free membership will give access to a range of facilities depending on age, including gym, swim, soft play and group exercise.

According to latest figures from the Department for Education for looked-after children in England, the number of children in care is at an all-time high, at more than 80,000, or 67 in every 10,000.

Sutton's Lammas Leisure Centre is offering free membership to children in care and care-experienced young people

This year, Everyone Active launched its national community health and wellbeing strategy, with the aim to meet the needs of individual communities through programmes that support people to be physically active, and to feel happy and healthy.

As part of the strategy, this membership will support children in care or care experienced young children with free access to leisure facilities that can help improve their physical health and mental wellbeing.

The complimentary membership for cared for children and care experienced young people can be accessed and set up through a referral system from local council family support teams.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “We are immensely proud to launch this partnership in Ashfield.