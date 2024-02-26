Sutton 13-year-old student running for Ashfield Youth MP hopes to be PM one day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are eight MYPs for Nottinghamshire, one for each of the seven districts and an MYP who represents disabled children and young people.

MYPs must be aged between 11 and 18 years old.

Once elected, MYPs meet with MPs and councillors, organise events, run campaigns, make speeches, hold debates, and ensure the views of young people are listened to by decision makers.

Charlie Simpson, 13.

Charlie Simpson, a student at Quarrydale Academy with an interest in politics and Mansfield Town Football Club, said he would love to be Prime Minister one day.

The ‘aspiring Prime Minister’ said he decided to run for youth MP to “make a difference” for young people in the area.

Charlie said: “I decided to run for youth parliament because I saw the need for change in my community.

“Upon learning about the opportunity to become a youth MP, I seized the chance to make a difference.

“Now, halfway through the election process, I am truly enjoying the experience. I am passionate about bringing about change in Ashfield.”

The most ‘important aspect of any member of youth parliament’ job is to make sure they represent the views of the young people in their constituency, according to Nottinghamshire Council.

Nottinghamshire MYPs are supported by Nottinghamshire Council's Children and Young People’s Participation Team.

Charlie has outlined three priorities for his new role if he is elected.

He said: “Firstly, I am committed to advocating for more accessible free school meals for all, ensuring that no young person in our community goes hungry.

“Secondly, I aim to secure increased funding for local youth services, providing essential support and opportunities for the youth in our area.

“Lastly, I am passionate about tackling youth mental health issues, striving to create a healthier and more supportive environment for our young people.”

The 13-year-old said these priorities are “not just goals” but “urgent needs that require immediate attention”.

He added: “If entrusted with the position of youth MP, I pledge to take swift action on these important issues in my first year in office.