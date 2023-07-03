News you can trust since 1952
Sustainable success for Clipstone scouts in 'promise to the planet'

Scouts in Clipstone have received praise for leading the way with “sustainability” with a “promise to the planet”.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read

Members of the 1st Clipstone Scout Group, of Central Drive, have received praise from the county-wide Nottinghamshire Scouts for their commitment to sustainability.

Since 1973, 1st Clipstone Scouts has led the way with sustainability by recycling and repurposing their venue.

The Central Drive venue was secured after negotiations with Clipstone Colliery resulted in the group being gifted an office block as their new home.

Members of Clipstone scouts made a promise to the planet with a 'sustainable' pledge.Members of Clipstone scouts made a promise to the planet with a 'sustainable' pledge.
Members of Clipstone scouts made a promise to the planet with a 'sustainable' pledge.
Teams of parents, cubs and scouts dedicated time and effort to the project and in just four years, the building was rebuilt and repaired.

In 1978, the scout group was able to move into their present home.

The group has been working hard on becoming sustainable, with installations of disabled facilities, rooftop solar panels, and underfloor heating.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls called on all 57 million scouts to make a promise to the planet at COP26.

Clipstone scouts have shared views and understanding of their sustainable achievement in reducing the building’s carbon footprint.

One said: “The Scout hut is not hurting the environment and this makes me happy.”

Another new member said: “I like that my new Scout group is not hurting or damaging the environment.”

And another Scout said: “Our solar panels help give back some energy to the power companies to help raise money for fun activities.

“While also helping other people with sustainable energy.”

More information about the Clipstone group can be found at shorturl.at/qL069

