Suspected burglar was found hiding behind shop counter in Edwinstowe

By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Dec 2024, 17:10 BST

A burglary suspect was found behind a shop counter after officers responded to a call for help.

Police were alerted to the break-in in Church Street, Edwinstowe, at 1.33am this morning (Wednesday, December 11) and arrived at the scene a short time later.

After gaining access to the store, they soon found a suspect crouching behind the shop counter.

Alcohol, cigarettes and vapes were recovered at the scene, where a 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft and possessing a class B drug.

A burglary suspect was found behind a shop counter after officers responded to a call for help

He remains in police custody.

PC Amy McMillan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “When we learn of a break-in in progress we will always respond immediately.

“On this occasion that very quick response allowed us to locate a suspect inside the store and recover a significant quantity of items.”

