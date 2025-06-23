Suspect in court after Mansfield burglaries

A suspect has appeared in court after a series of burglaries in Mansfield.

Officers have been investigating break-ins at a commercial premises in West Gate on Tuesday, June 3; a residential property in Westfield Lane on Sunday, May 25, and a property in Arundel Court on Wednesday, June 4.

Dean Graves, aged 51, has now been charged with three counts of burglary.

He was also charged with theft after a bag was taken from a car in Wallis Road on Thursday, May 22.

West Gate, Mansfield.

Graves, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 13 and was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 11.

PC Jess Poxon, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Offences of this nature are deeply upsetting for victims, which is why we seek to attend all burglaries in person to give victims the service they deserve.”

Sergeant Catherine Darby added: “Officers from the local beat team have worked hard to identify and locate a suspect in this case and are committed to getting justice for victims of this kind of offence.”