Suspect hid under a hand towel after police discover cannabis grow in Mansfield

A man tried to hide from police under a hand towel after they discovered a cannabis grow at a house in Mansfield.

Officers from the Mansfield South Neighbourhood Policing Team discovered the grow on Eakring Road, Mansfield, on Wednesday, May 14.

Officers from the team attended the address after their suspicions were raised by a number of factors and it did not take long for their suspicions to be confirmed.

Entry was subsequently forced and once inside officers discovered a male suspect hiding under a hand towel and promptly arrested him.

Officers from Mansfield South Neighbourhood Policing Team discovered a cannabis grow

The suspect has since been charged and remanded into custody.

The suspect made a number of substantial reinforcements to the address.

PC 4932 Gillon said: “Cannabis grows pose a significant risk to the community, the bypassed electricity is often shoddily done and poses a high risk of causing a fire which could subsequently spread to adjacent properties.

“The fertilisers and other grow equipment would also create toxic fumes if ignited, as a team we are committed to eliminating this scourge on the community and will continue working hard to do so.”

If you suspect an address to be a cannabis grow please get in touch with the police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Any information provided would be anonymous and proves invaluable in the tackling of this issue.