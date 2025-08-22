Suspect charged with manslaughter in Mansfield Woodhouse

By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 16:03 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 16:04 BST
A man has been charged with manslaughter following an investigation – while police can now name the man who died.

Detectives launched an investigation after a 58-year-old man was found dead by paramedics.

Police were called to Newhaven Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse on August 17, at around 6.20pm.

The victim – who can now be named as Philip Stanley – is believed to have sustained a head injury during an assault in the street the previous day (August 16).

A man has been charged with manslaughter

Jak Weisztort, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, August 19, and has today (August 22) been charged with Mr Stanley’s manslaughter.

Weisztort, of Newcastle Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Saturday, August 23).

A 76-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation team has been working round the clock to determine the full circumstances of what happened.

“As we announce the charge today, our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends following this tragic incident and we ask that the public respect their privacy at this time.

“I would like to thank the local community for their support over the last few days, as well as the team of investigators that have worked incredibly hard to progress the investigation.”

