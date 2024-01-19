Suspect arrested in DIY store in Sutton after car stolen from Edwinstowe driveway was recovered
Officers were called shortly before 8.40am yesterday (Thursday, January 18) after the car was taken from the driveway of a house on Rufford Road, Edwinstowe.
The car was spotted by officers a short time later on the A614 near Lockwell Hill and was then followed as it was driven at high speed along the A617 towards Mansfield and Sutton.
After colliding with another vehicle at the junction with the A38, the damaged car was abandoned near a McDonald’s restaurant.
Officers began searching for its driver and, supported by Police Dog Seth, tracked a suspect to the B and Q superstore over the road.
A 19-year-old man was then detained inside and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
He was later released on police bail.
Police are appealing or anyone who witnessed the earlier collision with the other car to come forward.
Sergeant Kieran Loftus, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very upsetting incident for the initial victim, and also for the other driver involved who thankfully was not seriously hurt.
“So, while the public can be reassured by the speed and efficiency of the police response, we’d also like some help to ensure that the person responsible is held to account.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 118 of January 18.