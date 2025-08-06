Survivors praised as sexual abuser put behind bars

Two survivors of sexual abuse have been praised by detectives for their help in ensuring a man who assaulted them 20 years ago faces jailtime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witness accounts and evidence given by the victims back in 2021 provided detectives with the evidence they needed to secure charges against Jason Usher.

The first survivor, a young girl at the time, was sexually assaulted by Usher numerous times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second victim, then a young boy, was also subjected to sexual assault throughout the same period.

Jason Usher has been jailed for a total of 12 years

Usher denied all allegations against him, but following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court in April 2025, the jury unanimously found him guilty of causing a girl to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity under the age of 18 in the presence of a child and inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity.

Further offences included assaulting a girl with a part of his body and assaulting a girl by touching.

Usher, of HMP Fosse Way, Leicester, was jailed for a total of 12 years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also convicted of two offences under the Children and Young Persons Act 1933, and one count of actual bodily harm.

The 36-year-old was given a lifetime restraining order, forbidding him from contacting either victim, as well as a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years, and was added to the Sex Offenders’ Register.

The offender also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, and possession of criminal property.

Detective Constable Helen Winstanley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Usher’s actions were deplorable and understandably, the survivors are still dealing with the effects of the abuse all these years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to commend the courage of the pair to come forward and make the report, as well as their ongoing strength throughout the investigation and lengthy court process.

“This outcome would not have been possible without them and also highlights how it’s never too late for victims of crime to come forward.

“We hope the jail term handed to Usher gives the victims and their families some closure.”