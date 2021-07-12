Survey reveals concerns that pandemic pooches will be abandoned when lockdown lifts

Nationally, almost a quarter (23 per cent) of owners fear they will no longer be able to provide a suitable home for their dog post-lockdown, with a staggering amount – nearly one in five (17 per cent) – saying they have considered rehoming as an option.

A further 21 per cent have said they have left their dogs ‘home alone’ for longer than they should and 14 per cent have left them in cars or outside of shops.

Almost half of the people in the Midlands say there are not enough businesses accommodating our four-legged friends, who have been a lifeline for so many during the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This new research worryingly shows that if dogs can’t go to places with their owners, and fit their lifestyle post-pandemic, some will be left home alone for too long, or even sadly rehomed or abandoned,” commented Bill Lambert, spokesperson for The Kennel Club.

“These consequences could be quite devastating for the nation’s dogs, who frankly don’t deserve to be left behind after being there for so many during lockdown.”

And as businesses begin to open their doors to the public again following ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, those in the Midlands recognise the benefits of establishments and workplaces opening up for the estimated 14 million strong dog owning population, not only to prevent a welfare crisis for man’s best friend but to boost the local economy.

Two in three (66 per cent) agree more customers will visit places like pubs and cafes which struggled during lockdown, if dogs can come too.

The research also suggests priorities and lifestyles are changing post-pandemic; almost all new UK dog owners, a staggering 92 per cent, want to see more places open for dogs, and three quarters (72 per cent) are more likely to go to a dog-friendly establishment than one that isn’t.

Nationally, more than half of dog owners would be prepared to pay more money to go somewhere dog friendly and 55 per cent say that they would stay longer if they didn’t have to race home to see their dog.

Following these findings, The Kennel Club has launched its Open for Dogs campaign, urging more businesses, establishments and workplaces to consider the benefits of being dog friendly.

The campaign provides advice, tools and resources, from downloadable dog-friendly policies and window stickers, to top tips for both owners to take their dogs to dog-friendly places responsibly, as well as businesses and workplaces who want to open for dogs.

Further information is available at thekennelclub.org.uk/openfordogs

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.