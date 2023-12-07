Support programme now available for Mansfield businesses thanks to new scheme

A new package of support has been secured for Mansfield businesses following the launch of a new scheme.

The Mansfield Accelerator project will help local businesses to improve productivity through innovation and digital technology, as well as supporting business sustainability and offering marketing advice. Additional help is available to develop their workforces and get access to start up support.

The programme is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and East Midlands Chamber of Commerce and signals a new approach to local place-based support for businesses in Mansfield and across the district at any stage of their development.

Mansfield Accelerator will support businesses with:

· 1-2-1 advice, mentoring and diagnostic support on a range of areas relevant to your business. In addition to this, tailored support will be offered to businesses looking to invest in research and development.

· Training and action planning workshops: providing you with the latest learning and tools in areas such as digital skills.

· Growth vouchers: offering up to £2,000 (100% funded) for specialist consultancy and training, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

· Help to Grow - Management course: A 12-week executive development leadership and management programme.

· Grant funding: helping you identify and apply for funding to help you grow, increase efficiencies, and build a sustainable business for the future.

· Energy saving and improvement audits with 1-1 specialist advice to develop comprehensive decarbonisation plans.

· Start-up advice including start-up ‘boot camps’

· Networking and peer support

Councillor Stuart Richardson, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: “Mansfield District Council is thrilled to be working with the Chamber of Commerce and its partners to bring this fantastic package of support to our businesses across the district.

“This new and exciting programme of direct support and events will be a huge boost to businesses in Mansfield who need some support to increase their growth, management skills and energy saving measures. This package of events and support will help to promote business growth across our district.”

As well as the comprehensive package of support on offer, there will also be a selection of two-day start-up boot camps for people in Mansfield looking to set up a business through to early-stage business trading. The workshops are led by experienced business trainers who will guide you through creating a business plan and gaining access to grants and investment to mentoring support and advice on reducing energy use and carbon footprint.

Diane Beresford, Deputy Chief Executive of East Midlands Chamber, added: “The new Mansfield Accelerator project will help businesses across the district to improve their operations in a number of areas, whether it be developing a more energy efficient business, developing a decarbonisation plan, embracing all that innovation and R&D has to offer, or workforce development.

"The first port of call for a business is a meeting with one of the team of locally based Advisers and Specialists, employed by the Chamber, who will get to know the business, assess diagnostics and produce a Business Action Plan.”