4 . Hucknall market

Hucknall outdoor market is open from 9am to 4pm as a general market every Friday and Saturday. You'll find it on the pedestrianised area of Hucknall High Street. The contemporary red and white striped market stalls are strategically placed along the High Street to compliment the retail offer from this prime shopping location in the heart of the town. You will find everything from fresh food, clothing, toys, plants and street food. More at: www.ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/markets-town-centres/hucknall-market/ Photo: Ashfield District Council