Supermarket Easter weekend opening times UK 2024: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, Tesco and Morrisons

1 . Asda

Asda on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, will be open from 7am to 10pm on Good Friday, 7am to 11pm on Easter Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday and from 7am to 10pm on Easter Monday, Asda on Old Mill Lane Mansfield will be open from 6am to 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday and from 8am to 10pm on Easter Monday, Asda on Priestsic Road, Sutton, will be open from 6am to 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday and from 6am to 10pm on Easter Monday and Asda on Forest Road, New Ollerton, will be open 7am to 10pm on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday and closed on Easter Sunday. Photo: Google