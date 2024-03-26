Supermarket Easter weekend opening times UK 2024: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, Tesco and Morrisons

All supermarket chains operate different hours than usual over the bank holiday so don’t be caught out and end up missing out on those finishing touches.
Here is when supermarkets across the Mansfield and Ashfield area will be open over the Easter weekend.
1. Asda
Asda on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, will be open from 7am to 10pm on Good Friday, 7am to 11pm on Easter Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday and from 7am to 10pm on Easter Monday, Asda on Old Mill Lane Mansfield will be open from 6am to 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday and from 8am to 10pm on Easter Monday, Asda on Priestsic Road, Sutton, will be open from 6am to 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday and from 6am to 10pm on Easter Monday and Asda on Forest Road, New Ollerton, will be open 7am to 10pm on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday and closed on Easter Sunday. Photo: Google
2. Tesco
Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, and Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, will be open from 6am to 10pm on Good Friday, closed on Easter Sunday, and from 8am to 6pm on Easter Monday.Tesco Extra on Ashgate Road, Hucknall, will be open from 6am to 10pm on Good Friday, closed on Easter Sunday, and from 8am to 6pm on Easter Monday. Photo: Google
3. Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, will be closed on Easter Sunday and open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday and Sainsbury's Local on Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, will be open from 7am to 11pm on Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Photo: Google
4. Aldi
Aldi on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield; Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield; Mansfield Road, Sutton; Station Road, Sutton; Urban Road, Kirkby; Carter Lane, Shirebrook; Ashgate Road, Hucknall and Sellers Wood Drive, Bulwell, will be closed on Easter Sunday, and open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday. Photo: Rachel Atkins