Supermarket donates more than 700,000 meals to Nottinghamshire communities

Discount supermarket chain Aldi says it has donated more than 700,000 meals to communities in Nottinghamshire since launching its food donations initiative in 2019.

By Shelley Marriott
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 6:29pm

In partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly, all of its Nottinghamshire stores are partnered with foodbanks, charities and community groups, who receive surplus food.

As a result of the partnership, more than 4,000 good causes across the country have benefited from the scheme, including soup kitchens and children’s breakfast clubs, with 787,100 meals have been donated in Nottinghamshire.

Aldi has also donated £250,000 to Neighbourly to launch its Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund to further support increased demand during the cold months.

Aldi has donated 787,100 meals to local communities in Nottinghamshire
Liz Fox, Aldi UK corporate responsibility director, said: “Donating 787,100 meals in Nottinghamshire through our partnership with Neighbourly is an amazing achievement, with the initiative now more vital than ever for community groups and charities who face soaring demand.

“We’re committed to doing all we can to support people in the communities where we trade.”

Steve Butterworth, of Neighbourly, said: “We’ve worked with Aldi for several years to help them further their support for those in need. The cost-of-living crisis is impacting communities in Nottinghamshire and we’ve seen the demand on foodbanks and local causes increase drastically since our partnership began.

“The support of the public and businesses like Aldi makes a huge difference. We know the donations have helped thousands of charities, community groups and families in need.”

Aldi stores in Nottinghamshire include: Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse; Nottingham Road and Oakleaf Close, Mansfield; Mansfield Road and Station Road, Sutton; and Urban Road, Kirkby.

