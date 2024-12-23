1 . Asda

Asda on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, will be open from 6am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day; Asda on Old Mill Lane, Mansfield, will be open from 5am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day; Asda on Priestsic Road, Sutton, will be open from 5am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day, and Asda on Forest Road, New Ollerton, will be open from 6am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Google