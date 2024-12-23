Supermarket Christmas opening times UK 2023: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, Tesco and Morrisons

By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:44 GMT
Christmas is fast approaching and people are planning their festive feasts – so to make sure you don’t run out of anything we have put together when all the major supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield will be open.

All supermarket chains operate different hours than usual over the festive period so don’t be caught out and end up missing out on those finishing touches for your Christmas dinner or Boxing Day buffet.

Here is when supermarkets across the Mansfield and Ashfield area will be open.

1. Asda

Asda on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, will be open from 6am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day; Asda on Old Mill Lane, Mansfield, will be open from 5am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day; Asda on Priestsic Road, Sutton, will be open from 5am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day, and Asda on Forest Road, New Ollerton, will be open from 6am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Google

2. Tesco

Tesco Extra on Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, will be open from 5am to 7pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, will be open from 5am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Google

3. Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, will be open from 6am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day, and Sainsbury's Local on Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, will be open from 7am to 9pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and from 9am to 9pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Google

4. Aldi

Aldi on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield; Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield; Mansfield Road, Sutton; Station Road, Sutton; Urban Road, Kirkby and Carter Lane, Shirebrook, will be open 7am to 6pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Photo: Rachel Atkins

