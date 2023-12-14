Supermarket Christmas opening times UK 2023: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, Tesco and Morrisons

Christmas is fast approaching and people are planning their festive feasts – so to make sure you don’t run out of anything we have put together when all the major supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield will be open.
All supermarket chains operate different hours than usual over the festive period so don’t be caught out and end up missing out on those finishing touches for your Christmas dinner or Boxing Day buffet.
1. Asda
Asda on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, will be open from 11am to 5pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day, Asda on Old Mill Lane, Mansfield, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day, Asda on Priestsic Road, Sutton, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day, and Asda on Forest Road, New Ollerton, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Google
2. Tesco
Tesco Extra on Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, will be open from 10am to 4pm and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, will be open from 10am to 4pm, closed on Christmas Day and open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Google
3. Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day, and Sainsbury's Local on Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, will be open from 7am to 9pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and from 9am to 9pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Google
4. Aldi
Aldi on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield; Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield; Mansfield Road, Sutton; Station Road, Sutton; Urban Road, Kirkby and Carter Lane, Shirebrook, will be open 9.30am to 4pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Photo: Rachel Atkins