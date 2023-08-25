News you can trust since 1952
Supermarket Bank Holiday Monday opening times UK 2023: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, Tesco and Morrisons

This year the Summer Bank Holiday is on Monday, August 28.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

All supermarket chains operate different hours than usual over the bank holiday so don’t be caught out and end up missing out on those finishing touches if you are planning a BBQ or a picnic.

Here is when supermarkets across the Mansfield and Ashfield area will be open on Monday, August 28.

On Monday, August 28, Asda on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, will be open from 7am to 11pm, Asda on Old Mill Lane, Mansfield, will be open from 8am to midnight, Asda on Priestsic Road, Sutton, will be open from 6am to midnight, and Asda on Forest Road, New Ollerton, will be open 7am to 10pm.

On Monday, August 28, Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, and Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, will be open from 8am to 6pm.

On Monday, August 28, Sainsbury's on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, will be open from 7am to 8pm, and Sainsbury's Local on Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, will be open from 7am to 11pm.

On Monday, August 28, Aldi on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield; Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield; Mansfield Road, Sutton; Station Road, Sutton; Urban Road, Kirkby and Carter Lane, Shirebrook, will be open 8am to 8pm.

