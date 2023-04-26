Supermarket Bank Holiday Monday opening times UK 2023: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, Tesco and Morrisons

This year the Early May Bank Holiday falls on Monday, May 1.
All supermarket chains operate different hours than usual over the bank holiday so don’t be caught out and end up missing out on those finishing touches.
Here is when supermarkets across the Mansfield and Ashfield area will be open on Monday, May 1.
1. Asda
On Monday, May 1, Asda on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, will be open from 7am to 10pm, Asda on Old Mill Lane, Mansfield, will be open from 8am to 8pm, Asda on Priestsic Road, Sutton, will be open from 6am to 8pm, and Asda on Forest Road, New Ollerton, will be open 7am to 10pm. Photo: Google
2. Tesco
On Monday, May 1, Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, and Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, will be open from 8am to 6pm. Photo: Google
3. Sainsbury's
On Monday, May 1, Sainsbury's on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, will be open from 8am to 8pm, and Sainsbury's Local on Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, will be open from 7am to 11pm. Photo: Google
4. Aldi
On Monday, May 1, Aldi on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield; Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield; Mansfield Road, Sutton; Station Road, Sutton; Urban Road, Kirkby and Carter Lane, Shirebrook, will be open 8am to 8pm. Photo: Rachel Atkins